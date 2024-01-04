Delhi HC disposes Mahua Moitra house eviction plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has disposed of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against the notice to vacate her government-allotted house after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, saying she should approach the Directorate of Estate.

Moitra had filed a plea with the high court requesting directions to quash the notice to vacate the house by January 7. The court, while disposing of her plea, said she should approach the body seeking permission to retain her government accomodation beyond January 7.The court directed the government to take steps to evict her only in accordance with law.

The court has also permitted Moitra to withdraw her plea.

The Directorate of Estates is a department under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that administers and manages the estates of the Central government, including accommodations.

Justice Subramoniun Prasad said the rules permitted the authorities to permit overstay of a resident for a certain time period.

“Move a representation before the Directorate of Estates and their action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the judge said.