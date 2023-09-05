Odisha Chief Secy Reviews Work Progress of Various Depts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena today chaired a secretarial meeting and reviewed the work progress of various departments.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners-cum-Secretaries of various departments of the state government.

In this meeting held at the Kharvela Bhawan conference room, the Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg first presented the major work achievements of the department given to the Chief Secretary by the secretaries of various departments till the end of August.

Development Commissioner Garg said that the state government has decided to provide banking services to all 4373 unbanked gram panchayats of the state through CSP Plus banking outlets in coordination with 6 state-owned banks.

Odisha Public Private Partnership Policy-2023 has been enacted to attract private sector investment and expedite the approval of projects. Recruitment is done in various departments like energy and education.

Similarly, major industries in the industrial sector have been approved by the Single Window Clearance Authority. The Chief Minister’s Canal Lining Yojana-2.0 has received cabinet approval while MoUs have been signed for capacity building and various sectors.

In the meeting, the Chief Administrative Secretary reviewed the work of various departments and emphasised the utilisation of DMF and OMBADC funds to develop infrastructure, build better roads and implement more and more livelihood projects in the respective areas.

While the financial performance of the state has been good, as per the details, the infrastructure development sector, power, mission shakti, science and technology, industry, agriculture and farmer empowerment, electronics and IT sectors have shown improvement. The process of disbursement of pension to the retiring employees has become more systematic and expedited, following which the number of cases has been reduced.

Skill Development and Technical Education Department aims to skill 15 lakh youth in 5 years and plans are being prepared by various departments to train more than 45 lakh youth in the next 4 years, it was learned in the meeting.

Further, discussion was held on filling of vacant positions in various departments, the inauguration of projects to be implemented by various departments in the coming days, and the work plan of all departments for the next 6 months in the current financial year.