Centre sanctions Rs 45 cr for operationalisation of Amarda Road airstrip

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 45 crores for the development of the Amarda Road airstrip for operations of RCS flights under UDAN 4.2. The work will begin as soon as land is handed over.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has informed about the Centre’s decision regarding the operationalisation of the Amarda Road airstrip through a letter to Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

“Amarda Road airstrip is available in the list of unserved airports in UDAN Document_ Under UDAN 4.2, it has been identified for development for operation of RCS flights. The route Bhubaneswar-Amarda-Bhubaneswar has been awarded to Air Taxi for the operations.

An amount of Rs 45 Crores has been sanctioned for development of the Amarda airstrip under the UDAN scheme. It has been informed by the Government of Odisha that development work at the airstrip will be taken up once the land is handed over by the Ministry of Defence to the State. On readiness of the Airport, the Selected Airline Operator may start RCS flight operations from/to Amarda, the letter read.