Parineeti Chopra And Fiancé Raghav Chadha To Get Married This Month; Date & Venue Locked

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot with Aam Aadmi Party party leader Raghav Chadha at Lake City Udaipur this month.

According to media reports, the wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24 and many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will grace the grand celebrity marriage ceremony.

If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start on September 23. Also, there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding. However, there has not been confirmation for the same from either of them.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

Politician Raghav and actress Parineeti had a ring ceremony in Delhi on May 13.