Odisha Cabinet Okays Regularisation of 504 Contractual Supervisors in WCD Dept

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has approved the proposal for the regularisation of 504 Contractual Supervisors of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), in its meeting held today.

Regularization of their services will ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services and support to vulnerable children and women in the community covered under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programs in the State.

After considering the demand received through their Associations and their representation before the Inter-Ministerial Committee, Govt. has considered their case for regularisation with an additional burden of Rs.18.51 Crore per annum (approx).

Such regularisation will inspire educated women from rural and tribal areas to work as Supervisors with commitment and dedication, which will help to enhance the overall development of the service delivery system. It will also improve the quality of services they provide, encouraging them to perform at their best, a cabinet press note said.