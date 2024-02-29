Odisha Cabinet Greenlights Establishment of State Water Informatics Centre

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet has green light the establishment of the State Water Informatics Centre (SWIC), Odisha, aimed at providing a comprehensive repository of hydro-meteorological data for the state.

SWIC, Odisha, under the purview of the Department of Water Resources, will be staffed with a proficient team well-versed in water resource management, data handling, and information technology, sourced from existing organizations or outsourced as needed.

This initiative represents a substantial leap forward in enhancing water resource management in Odisha, fostering informed decision-making and streamlined policy planning. 4

SWIC will seamlessly collaborate with the National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC) to facilitate the exchange of hydro-meteorological data between the central and state governments.

Ensuring sustainability, the state government commits to provide ongoing funding for SWIC, Odisha’s operations beyond the National Hydrology Project (NHP) period, reaffirming its dedication to responsible water resource management.