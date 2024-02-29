Odisha Cabinet Approves 8 Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday approved eight proposals of three different departments.

The 75th session of the Cabinet Meeting was held today in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of CM Patnaik.

After the meeting, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, DC-cm-Addl. Chief Secy, DoWR, Smt Anu Garg, Principal Secy, W&CD Deptt, Smt Subha Sharma, Commissioner-cum- Secy Smt. Shalini Pandit briefed about the approved agenda items.

A total of eight agenda items, of which, six related to the H&FW Deptt & one each from the DoWR and W&CD Departments were presented in the Cabinet meeting and all were accorded approval.