Odisha BJD Leader Santosh Amat Quits Party

Sundargarh: Senior BJD leader Santosh Kumar Amat quit the party after allegedly being denied tickets for the upcoming General Elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in Odisha.

He resigned from the primary membership of the BJD. Although, he did not mention the reason behind his move, ‘continuous negligence’ in the party and ‘denial of tickets’ ahead of the polls are assumed to be the prime reason that he ended his association with the regional party.

Amat reportedly was disappointed after the BJD announced former MLA Jogesh Singh and Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey as the candidates for Sundargarh Assembly and Lok Sabha seats respectively, sidelining him in the party.