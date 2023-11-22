Odisha: Adoption Is The Best Way To Ensure Family For Every Child

Bhubaneswar: Every year the month of November is celebrated as National Adoption Awareness Month throughout India. This year State Adoption Resource Agency under the aegis of Department of Women & Child Development, Govt of Odisha is going to organise the Adoption Awareness Month scheduled to be held on 22nd November 2023 at Hotel Ashok Kalinga, Bhubaneswar.

The objective of the programme is to promote the adoption of older children especially the age group between 6-18 years and familiarise the adoption process as well as promotion of legal adoption. On this occasion Basanti Hembram, Minister, Women and Child Development Department, Mission Shakti attended the programme as chief guest and said that our state government’s proactive approach to child care and protection reflects a deep commitment to the well-being of our youngest citizens. Our state stands out for its effective implementation of the J.J. Act, 2015. In the realm of adoption programmes, our achievements at the national level are commendable. In the fiscal year 2022-23, 188 children from Odisha found adoptive homes, with an additional 130 by October 31, 2023, facilitated through 33 Specialized Adoption Agencies across 28 districts.

Shubha Sharma, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Women and Child Development Department opined that the commitment extends beyond the adoption process to the holistic well-being of adopted children. Support systems are actively being developed to address their unique needs, encompassing educational, psychological, and emotional aspects, ensuring they thrive in their new families. Odisha State Child Protection Rights Commission Chairperson Mrs. Mandakini Kar encouraged this initiative and welcomed the idea of adoption in good faith without prejudice and discrimination.

In this event, the Hon’ble Minister felicitated and thanked adoptive parents. Lakshmidhar Jena of Baleshwar, who lost his 22-year-old son in the Bahanga train incident, adopted a 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter and he said that adopted children bring back happiness to his family. A couple from Bhubaneswar Chandrasekharpur said that the hardship of being childless after 10 years of marriage has been overcome due to this adoption of a girl child. He thanked the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) saying that all children can become a good human if they are given love, care and support.

The felicitation and award was given to Kanhu Charan Raut of Jagatsinghpur as the best District Child Protection Officer, Archana Kumari Samantha of Jajpur as the Best Protection Officer, Srinivas Behera of Nuapada as the best social worker/Counselor, Shankar Chandra Kar of Mayurbhanir District as the best outreach worker and Surekha Bhoi of Kandhamal district as best care giver.

The programme was attended by Sumitra Jena, the Advisor to Women and Child Development Department, District Child Protection Officers, Special Adoption Agency Manager and social workers, adoptive parents and prospective adoptive parents.