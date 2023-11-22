CEO Odisha Appeals Citizens To Utilise Last Special Campaign Day For Electoral Roll Revision On Nov 25

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CEO has appealed to all the citizens to utilize the last Special Campaign Day on 25th November 2023 Saturday to verify their names in the electoral roll in the booths and apply for fresh enrolment/deletion/correction of entries in the electoral roll, if required through the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll-2024 has started w.e.f. 27.10.2023 and will continue till 09.12.2023 for inviting claims and objections on the draft electoral roll.

Three Special Campaign Days are already over and the last Special Campaign Day will be held on 25th November 2023 Saturday and the BLOs will remain present in the polling stations on that day to receive claims and objections.

So far more than 4,25,000 forms have been received for fresh enrolment and about 1,80,000 of voters have applied for correction of entries in the Electoral Roll during the SSR.

Before the commencement of SSR-2024, BLOs had conducted House to House survey in the month of August 2023. Based on such a Survey, about 3,80,000 new voters were enrolled & more than 2,80,000 EPICs were corrected during August & September 2023 before the draft publication. Such voters shall receive the new EPICs shortly.

CEO, Odisha has appreciated the efforts of BLOs and other election functionaries for their efforts during the pre-SSR period and the ongoing Special Summary Revision process.

CEO, has also