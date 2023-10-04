‘Mission Raniganj’ Song ‘Keemti’ Gets 35 Mn Views Across Platforms In Just 24 Hrs

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of the highly anticipated films to come out this year, which is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill and speaks about his bravery and courage.

While every asset coming out from the film is making its place among the audiences hearts, the recently released romantic track Keemti has taken fans and the audiences with sheer excitement. The track that has been picturised on Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has been shot in the most beautiful way and the audiences are loving the chemistry between both the actors, the song brings the old school romance back in the trend.

The audiences are in all praise for the song. The much-celebrated romantic track from Jjust music has left the fans and the audiences on a joyous mood, and the anticipation for the film is at its peak. Even after 24 hours of its release the love for the track is still pouring from every corner of the world which also stamps of the song being the most romantic track of the year. With the song being opened to an extremely positive reception, the celebrated romantic track has attained 35 million views across all the leading platforms in just 24 hours. This also speaks about the film’s merit amongst the audiences and how from teaser to the trailer and to the songs every thing has piqued their interest.

While two days left for its release, the gaining momentum for the film is sky high amongst the audiences, Mission Raniganj also marks the last film release of the year for Akshay Kumar and they are quite excited to watch the larger-than-life drama on big screens.

The much awaited film is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. It promises breathtaking visuals and also takes the audiences on a thrilling ride of Largest Coal Mine Mission. The film coming from the prestigious production house is another high-content-oriented film from the makers that takes the fans and the audiences on a journey of courage, heroism, and emotions, which will also evoke a sense of patriotism across the nation.

The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes: Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music on Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theaters this Friday, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.