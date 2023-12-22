Odia Artist Dr Suryasnata Mohanty Awarded Delhi Star Award 2023

New Delhi: Dr Suryasnata Mohanty, a distinguished Odia artist, has been honoured with the prestigious DELHI STAR AWARD 2023 in the category of ‘The Innovator of the Year.’ The award, presented by Adhikar Manch & Punjab Kesari media, recognises outstanding individuals across diverse fields for their exceptional contributions to society. This annual accolade, now in its 23rd year, celebrates innovators who have made a significant impact in their respective domains.

Dr. Mohanty’s remarkable achievement stems from her noteworthy contributions to the realm of visual art, particularly her hand-painted Kalash (urn), a masterpiece that garnered attention on the national stage. The Hon’ble Prime Minister personally selected this Kalash during the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, symbolising a poignant tribute to the country’s martyrs. The artwork, adorned with the traditional ‘Jhoti & Chita’ art of Odisha, gained widespread recognition through extensive coverage in national media.

Known for her distinctive style, Dr Suryasnata Mohanty specializes in impressionist and abstract paintings characterised by multilayered colour treatments, rich textures, and forceful backgrounds. Her artistic prowess has been showcased in prestigious platforms such as the India Art Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB), a flagship project by the Government of India to exhibit the country’s art and culture on the global stage. The IAADB commenced at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

A gold medalist in Law from Utkal University and an LLM alumnus of the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, Dr. Suryasnata Mohanty currently serves as a Joint Director at KIIT University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

Receiving the DELHI STAR AWARD 2023 is not only a testament to Dr Mohanty’s artistic brilliance but also a recognition of Odisha’s vibrant cultural heritage. Her work not only brings the traditional art forms of Odisha into the spotlight but also showcases the state’s rich artistic legacy.