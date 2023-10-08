ODI World Cup: Kohli, KL Rahul propel India to six wickets win over Australia

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to propel India to a six-wicket win against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the opening match of both the teams in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

India ended up losing their first three wickets for two runs, both of which came from extras. India were chasing a small target of 200 but were reduced to 2/3 early in the innings as skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were all out for Ducks.

Spinners reigned supreme with Ravindra Jadeja returning figures of 3/28 and Kuldeep Yadav recording 2/42. Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each. Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 2/35 while Siraj returned figures of 1/26

Australia were all out for 199 with the Indian spinners keeping them under the pump. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets while one wicket went to Mitchell Starc.