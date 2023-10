Bhubaneswar: After remaining closed for five months in view of the monsoon season, the Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will reopen for tourists on October 14.

Tourists can enter the National park between 6 AM and 9 AM through two gates — Kaliani and at Pithabata and leave the premises from Barehipani and Jaranda by 3 PM and Chahala by 4 PM.

According to reports, as many as 25-35 vehicles will be allowed inside the National Park on a day.