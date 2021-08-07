Nushrratt Bharuccha Rushed To Hospital From Film Set, Know Why

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently rushed to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai as her blood pressure dropped to 65/55.

Although the actor isn’t hospitalised, she is taking proper medications from home and is advised to take rest for a minimum of 15 days.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently revealed that she was staying in a hotel during the shoot of the film since it would be convenient to travel to the set as the hotel was close by. She was shooting for about three weeks when she felt weak and excused herself from the shoot.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. She has an interesting set of projects in kitty including Ram Setu, Chhori, and Hurdang.