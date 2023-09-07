Nuakhai 2023: ‘Navanna Lagna’ Fixed, To Be Held Between 10.27 Am-10.42 Am On Sep 20

Sambalpur: The ‘Navanna Lagna’ (auspicious time) for Nuakhai festival 2023 has been finalised between 10.27 am and 10.42 am on September 20. The auspicious time was fixed by the Brahmapura Pandit Mahasabha.

The ‘Navanna’ means newly harvested rice will be offered to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur, during scheduled time, marking the beginning of the agrarian festival of Western Odisha

Following traditional puja at the Brahmapura temple at Jhaduapada in Sambalpur city, priests, astrologers went through the almac and determine the timing. As per the tradition, the Nuakhai is celebrated on ‘Panchami tithi’ of the Odia month of Bhadraba.

Brahmapura temple trust board handed over the lagna timing to Samaleswari temple servitors.

People offer the ‘Nabanna’ to the deity amidst ‘Hulahuli’, beating of drums, cymbals and sounds of conch shells on Nuakhai.