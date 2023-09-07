Businessman Held After 2.5 Kg Gold Seized From His House in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized of a huge cache of gold bars from the house of a businessman in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the DRI officials seized nearly 2.5 kg of gold biscuits worth Rs 1.5 crore approximately.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the DRI seized 2.465 kg of foreign-marked gold in the form of gold biscuits and 10 tola bars during a search at the house of a businessman in the state capital.

Investigations so far revealed that the gold was illegally smuggled into the country.

Reportedly, the accused has been arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody.