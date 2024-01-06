Laxmipur Weekly Haat Sans Basic Amenities

Laxmipur: Though the Regulated Market Committee (RMC) collects a significant amount from the traders every week, neither they nor the local administration bothers to provide basic amenities such as a drinking water facility, public toilet or a parking space at the Laxmipur Weekly Haat in the Koraput district.

As a result, customers are forced to park their vehicles in the roadside lanes, causing inconvenience to others. Some traders also bring goods carts into the stalls, making it difficult for other traders to do their business.

Many traders have left the market due to the lack of space and facilities as they are unable to open their shops and are forced to sit wherever they can.

Alleging apathy of the local administration in addressing the issue, residents and traders have demanded that the authorities address the issue.