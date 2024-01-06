Mayurbhanj: Missing Minor Recovered After One Month

Udala: A minor boy who had gone missing one month ago from Bishnu village recovered today at Sandali village in Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, a 12-years-old boy had come to visit his grandfather’s house in Bishnu village. He went missing surprisingly while playing in front of the house. His family members reported about his missing in the police station.

After this, the police launched an investigation to find the boy. Today he was recovered by the locals while wandering in Sandali village under Kaptipada police station in the district.

The boy has been taken to his parents. Police has initiated a probe to find out the reason behind his missing.