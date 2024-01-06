Anurag Dobhal Reveals Having Suicidal Thoughts Post Exit From Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 witnessed many evictions. Through double eliminations, Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt got eliminated from Salman Khan’s show. Then in an instant mid-week eliminations, Anurag Dobhal was shown the door by the housemates. Munawar Faruqui nominated Anurag and later he was eliminated.

Post Anurag’s exit, the YouTuber has been making a lot of shocking statements against the show and the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. A video of Anurag has now gone viral in which he is talking about what happened over the two days post his exit from Bigg Boss 17.

Anurag Dobhal in the video explains that he was not allowed to contact his family for almost two days even though he was out of Bigg Boss 17 house. He called it as a ‘torture’ stating that already he had spent a good amount of time away from family and now that he was out, he wasn’t allowed to connect with his loved ones. He also mentioned that he wasn’t given his phone for two days. Anurag Dobhal added that he a thought of suicide also appeared over the two days but thankfully, through god’s grace, he did not take any wrong step.