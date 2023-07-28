No Consensus At Niti Sub-Committee Meeting On Trinity’s Banakalagi Ritual

Puri: Even as 28 days have passed since the Niladri Bije of Holy trinity, the Banakalagi Niti, one of the foremost rituals of the sibling deities, has not been performed due to a stalemate between Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Dattamohapatra servitors, who are in charge of the ritual.

Despite repeated meetings of the SJTA to end the stalemate, the servitors remain firm on their demand to perform the ritual on Thursday. Notably, the temple administration has fixed Wednesday for the Banakalagi niti while servitors are of the opinion that the facial of the trinity is usually performed on Thursday as per the temple records of rights.

On Friday, the SJTA convened the sub-committee (ritual) meeting to resolve the issues between administration and servitors. However, the meting yielded no fruits as the priests remained adamant on their demand.

The Dattamohapatra Nijog had made all arrangements for the said ritual on Thursday. However, the SJTA restricted Nijog’s move and instructed the priests to do the same on Wednesday only.

SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Dash said that servitors are opened for any discussion. The Duttamohapatra Nijog should execute the directive of the administration in any special occasion.

On August 1, the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee will convene a meeting under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingh Dev. The dispute will be taken up in the meeting and steps will be taken to resolve the issues.