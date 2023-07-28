OTP Sharing Scam: West Bengal STF To Take Accused Pathani Samanta On 5-Day Remand

Bhubaneswar: West Bengal STF will take accused Pathani Samanta on a 5-day remand in connection with sharing OTP with Pakistani agents. Samanta is currently lodged at Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar

According to reports, the West Bengal STF had urged the court for seven-day remand of accused Samanta to obtain more information about his relationship with another arrested accused Gudu Kumar. However, the court allowed 5-day remand of the accused to the STF of the neighbouring state.

As per reports, the accused Guddu had sent some military maps to Pakistan’s Defense Department officer Khurram Abdul Hamid. Besides, there is already a case in Siliguri police station against accused Samanta.

After the STF remand ends, the NIA will again interrogate Samanta in Jharpada Jail. Pathani and Abhijit Sanjay Jambure are also likely to be grilled together.

Sources said that the investigation agency has got clues that Sanjay, Pathani and Gudhu had gone to Pakistan and Dubai for a tour. There will be further inquiries into the honeytrap case and their links with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives