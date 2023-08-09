No-Confidence Motion Is “Politically Motivated”: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the No-Confidence Motion moved by the Opposition parties is nothing but to mislead public.

Taking part in a debate in the lower House, Shah focussed on government’s welfare work for farmers, women and the poor.

He also presented a report card of the Centre in terms of fighting Covid and the drugs menace. Speaking on behalf of the Centre, which has been accused of neglecting the northeastern state, Shah said he has to focus on the government’s “achievements” since the No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government is “politically motivated”.

Alleging that the No-Confidence Motion was brought to “mislead people”, Amit Shah said, “For 30 years, the country was suffering from dynastic politics, corruption, and casteism and PM Modi finished all these and gave politics of performance to the country”.

Unlike the Congress, the BJP will not resort to bribery to win, he said.

When Narsimha Rao was in power, a No-Confidence Motion was brought. The Congress wanted to save the government and they won the motion. JMM and several leaders were bribed. Many leaders were jailed, even Narsimha Rao (former Prime Minister) was also jailed,” Shah said.

“In 1999, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, we could have also done that (bribing leaders) and we put forward our points and lost the motion by 1 vote. We could have saved the motion,” he said.

The Opposition, which brought the motion, is aware of the numbers being overwhelmingly in favour of the government.

Opening the debate yesterday, Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi had admitted that the No-Confidence motion was brought to compel the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur — a demand that the government was not ready to accept.