Vidhu Vinod Chopra & ZEE Studios’ to present the teaser of their upcoming film ’12th Fail’ tomorrow!
12th Fail is a powerful true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to #Restart. It’s a momentous project from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, celebrating 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema.
A story of determination and hard work featuring the talented Vikrant Massey in a unique role personifying the sentiment of pursuit of success through hard work and perseverance. The poster has peaked everyone’s curiosity about the upcoming teaser and the movie as a whole. Coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this one will surely hit a chord with the masses as it’s a story inspired by millions! A story that will resonate with each and every person in the country!
Stay tuned for the 12th Fail teaser that drops tomorrow, 10th August
