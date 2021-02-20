Nila Madhav Panda’s Film ‘Kalira Atita’ In The Oscar Race

Bhubaneswar: Ace director Nila Madhab Panda brought laurels to Odisha once again as his first Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ has made its entry into the prestigious Academy Awards race.

The film that’s based on climate change and rising sea level, is in the race in the general entry category.

As an entry into the 93rd Oscar awards race in the general entry category, it would compete for best picture, best actor, best director and many other categories. Kalira Atita (Yesterday’s Past) was earlier screened in the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI)- 2020 last month. The film has Pitobash Tripathy playing a vital role. The movie is about the disappearing of villages in Odisha on the eastern coasts of India due to climate change, global warming and resultant sea level rise.

“In a year full of challenges, feel extremely happy to announce Kalira Atita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category for best picture, best actor, best director and many other categories,” Tweeted Panda.

In a year full of challenges, feel extremely happy to announce #KaliraAtita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category 4 best picture, Best Actor, Best Director & many other categories. It’s being made available for academy screening, Grateful to everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r5U5taf36p — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) February 19, 2021



