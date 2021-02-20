Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th straight day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to soar to new highs as fuel rates were hiked for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.58 per litre with hike of 39 paise, a day after it crossed the Rs 90 mark. While diesel prices soared to Rs 80.97 per litre after hike of 37 paise over Friday’s price.

In Mumbai, the petrol price touched the Rs 97 per litre mark with a hike of 38 paise. The diesel is priced at Rs 87.06 per litre after an increase of 39 paise.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.30 on Saturday. The petrol now costs Rs 93.67 per litre in Bengaluru, while diesel costs Rs Rs 85.84 after an increase of 10 paise.

To be noted, Petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark in several cities and in several other cities it is nearing Rs 100 per litre.