Newlywed Mahira Khan’s mehendi ceremony pics remind fans of YJHD song Kabira

Lahore: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has shared more pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mahira posted a string of photos from her mehendi ceremony.

In a series of pictures shared on her social media, the beautiful bride can be seen in a yellow organza saree with a similar stonework on the blouse. The saree has been designed by renowned Pakistani designer, Khadijah Shah, as she mentioned in her caption too. Carrying a minimal look, Mahira opted for matching bangles in one hand with hair tied in a braid, however, one of the pictures features the actress in an open hairdo while sitting on a swing. Mahira carried a minimal henna on her hands while she was happily posing with her friends.

Mahira captioned the post, “My Khadija made this sari for me…Pray for you everyday, K @elanofficial 30.09.23”

The post shared by the actress once again attracted a great deal of attention. Her overjoyed fans started to pour love for her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Alexa! Play “Kabira (encore)” from YJHD”.