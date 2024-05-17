Brace Yourselves: Jaw-Dropping War Sequence Poster From ‘Chandu Champion’ Out Now

The much-anticipated film ‘Chandu Champion,’ jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, continues to captivate audiences with its stunning poster reveals. Following the awe-inspiring first and second-look posters featuring Kartik Aaryan as a wrestler and a boxer, the makers have dropped a bombshell with the unveiling of the third poster, set against a gripping war backdrop.

Each poster from ‘Chandu Champion’ showcases the grandeur and scale of the film, raising expectations to new heights. The third poster, depicting pivotal war scenes shot in the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, tucked away at an elevation of 9000 feet above sea level, promises an unparalleled cinematic experience.

Director Kabir Khan has spared no effort in ensuring authenticity and perfection in the film’s epic battle sequences. The entire cast and crew dedicated five days of extensive preparation to bring this spectacle to life, set to mesmerize audiences worldwide. This movie is said to have an astonishing eight-minute single shot and the biggest-ever war sequence. The makers have ensured that this battle sequence will turn out to be the biggest cinematic spectacle

‘Chandu Champion’ is slated for a June 14, 2024 release, promising to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the world of ‘Chandu Champion’, where courage, determination, and spectacle collide.

