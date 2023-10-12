CERT-In Issues High Severity Warning For Google Chrome

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Wednesday issued a high-severity-rated warning cautioning against “multiple vulnerabilities” in the popular web browser Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system.

In a vulnerability note, the national nodal agency said a remote attacker could exploit particular vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system and advised users to “apply appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor.”

In technical details, the software affects “Google Chrome versions before 118.0.5993.70/.71 for Windows” and “Google Chrome versions before 118.0.5993.70 for Mac and Linux”.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of Services (DoS) condition on the targeted system,” CERT-In said on its website, which lists and updates users with vulnerability notes and advisories.

CERT-In responds to computer security incidents as and when they strike.