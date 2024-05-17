Actor Gautam Vig as the Lead in Star Bharat’s Upcoming “Supernatural Thriller”?

Actor Gautam Vig, best known for his remarkable performances in various roles, is set to join Star Bharat’s upcoming “Supernatural Thriller.” The show is produced under the banner of Full Focus Entertainment.

Gautam Vig, celebrated for his versatile acting skills, is now projected to play the lead character in Star Bharat’s new show. This role marks a first-time experience for him, promising to be both interesting and intriguing. The show is expected to premiere in mid-June 2024.

This “Supernatural Thriller” is expected to bring a fresh and exciting storyline to Star Bharat’s audience. The show will explore supernatural elements, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Gautam’s new role is set to showcase a different facet of his acting abilities, adding a layer of excitement and anticipation for his fans.

Stay tuned to Star Bharat every Monday to Saturday for more updates on this exciting new beginning.