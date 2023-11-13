Newborn baby falls prey to stray dogs in Angul

Angul: In a horrifying incident, an abandoned newborn baby girl was partially eaten by stray dogs at Saradhapur village under Sadar police limits of Angul district.

According to sources, few locals spotted the pact of dogs mauling the newborn baby at around 3 pm. They immediately chased away the dogs and informed the Sadar Police Station and contacted the ambulance. Despite this, neither police nor ambulance reached there.

Hence, the people contacted to a social activist organization. They immediately reached the spot and called the police. Then the police reached there and sent the dead body of the baby to the hospital for post-mortem.

It is not cleared yet that who dumped the baby and threw it on the road side. The Angul police have launched a probe into this matter and preserved the body of the baby girl in Angul mortuary.