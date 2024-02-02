Netizens Worldwide Hail First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been released and has left the nation talking about it in no time. Immensely enriched with beautiful aesthetics, a celebrated star cast, and a classical symphony, the director is all set to treat the audience with a show for the first time from India on the global level. Heeramandi is worth to be reckoned as the biggest show out of India. For the first time, the world will see the spectacle coming from the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Netflix.

While the teaser left the masses enthralled with its mesmerizing visuals, it has brought a storm to the social media universe as netizens on the global level are praising the teaser. Here’s how the netizens hailed the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on their social media.

This looks incredible omgggg 🤩🤩✨✨⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/JQH2ZJPyTY — শাহান | شاہان ❄️🇧🇩🫱🏾‍🫲🏽🍉 (@S_Hussain_1999) February 1, 2024

“Anticipating this eagerly! #SanjayLeelaBhansali teams up with #NetflixIndia for an epic show. Trusting the master, even the pre-tease is as splendid as his other masterpieces! #Heeramandi pic.twitter.com/awOMyxKNlH — Priyanka8738 (@Priyanka8738) January 31, 2024

#Heeramandi First Look

From Typical Periodic Giant Stunning Set Pieces to Ravishing Costumes, Beautiful Actresses to Beautiful Camera Work…Heeramandi looks so promising, rooted on the Independence Movement of India…😍

So Excited…Love to #SanjayLeelaBhansali ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fRszwuphGr — Avinash Paigwar (@Avi_thenutty21) February 1, 2024

🌟 Exciting News! 🎬 Maestro filmmaker #SanjayLeelaBhansali embarks on a captivating journey into the digital realm with #Heeramandi. 🔥✨ Get ready for a larger-than-life experience on your home screens, as @NetflixIndia unveils the first enchanting glimpse of #Heeramandi.… pic.twitter.com/MVfyGWZLam — Priyanka8738 (@Priyanka8738) February 1, 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show is all set to release this year on Netflix worldwide.