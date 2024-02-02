Prime Minister To Inaugurate Several Projects Of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate pivotal projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha on 3rd February 2024.

Among these is the Bhubaneswari Phase-I, a First Mile Connectivity (FMC) project in Talcher Coalfields, Angul district, built for Rs 335 crore will reduce rake loading time to approximately 50 minutes, introduce eco-friendly transportation, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce coal transportation costs.

Another important project is the Lajkura Rapid Loading System (RLS), constructed at an investment of about Rs. 375 crore. This system is designed to enhance coal quality and supply, achieving a loading time of around 50 minutes, embracing eco-friendly transportation, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing overall coal transportation costs. These endeavours not only significantly alleviate environmental impact but also create valuable employment opportunities for the local youth.

In addition to these milestone projects, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate IB Valley Washery, built at a cost of over Rs. 550 crore in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. This project will mark a paradigm shift in coal processing for quality, signifying innovation and sustainability raising the bar for coal quality standards and aligning with India’s vision for cleaner and more efficient energy solutions.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will dedicate a 50 km long second track of the Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line Phase-1 to the nation, built by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)with an investment of Rs. 878 crore. This expansion is poised to significantly enhance rail infrastructure, facilitating seamless transportation and ensuring efficient coal supply chains.

With a combined investment of approximately Rs. 2145 crore, these endeavours underscore the government’s commitment to strengthening coal infrastructure for a consistent and efficient energy supply. These projects are expected to bring significant benefits to the coal industry in Odisha and contribute to the country’s energy security.