Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ Enters In 250 Crores At Worldwide Box Office!

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter started the year 2024 on a blockbuster note. The film released on the big screens on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, filled the masses with the adrenaline rush and gave the flavour of patriotism. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor had lavish aerial action pieces and a patriotic theme that evoked the feeling of love for the nation in every frame.

While the film has a remarkable run in the Indian Box Office and is looking to past 150 crores, its worldwide run is also no less than a phenomenon. The film ever since its release has made overseas audiences glued to it and they hailed the film for the scale, technicality, aerial action sequences, thrilling background music, and the performances of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, it has entered the 250 crores club at the worldwide box office.

The makers shared the poster of the 250 crore club on social media and wrote,

“Thank you for all the love, keep it coming

#Fighter Forever

#FighterInCinemasNow”

The film has concluded its first week on a fantastic note and is all set to score another healthy run at the box office in the second week, where the film will see a huge jump at the ticket window over the weekend.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. ‘Fighter’ is now running in the theatres.