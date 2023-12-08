'FIGHTER' TEASER
UncategorizedEntertainment

Netizens hail the teaser of Fighter, says, ‘FIGHTER’ TEASER LEAVES A SOLID IMPACT

By Itishree Sethy
8

After a long wait, the action-packed teaser of Fighter has been released. The teaser promises a big-screen spectacle and a guaranteed blockbuster arriving in cinemas. Since the teaser dropped the netizens are raving about it and they can’t stop praising the magical chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the larger-than-life canvas and international standards action sequences that promise the adrenaline rush upon the release. Taking to social media, netizens talked highly about the teaser.

<>

</>

<>

</>

Itishree Sethy 115 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking