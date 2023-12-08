Netizens hail the teaser of Fighter, says, ‘FIGHTER’ TEASER LEAVES A SOLID IMPACT

After a long wait, the action-packed teaser of Fighter has been released. The teaser promises a big-screen spectacle and a guaranteed blockbuster arriving in cinemas. Since the teaser dropped the netizens are raving about it and they can’t stop praising the magical chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the larger-than-life canvas and international standards action sequences that promise the adrenaline rush upon the release. Taking to social media, netizens talked highly about the teaser.

Baap level Teaser 🔥🔥🔥 Baap level BGM , Greek God entry is literally Goosebump, Patriotism , Powerful Storyline, This is sure shoot All Time Mega #Blockbuster. 1000cr loading 🔥🔥🔥#FighterTeaser #HrithikRoshan #Fighter #HrithikRoshan𓃵 — king khaan 786 (@akramSh07405997) December 8, 2023

