BTS’ V emerges as the undisputed #1 Male Fashion Influencer of 2023

Seoul: Lefty, an influencer marketing platform, published their “2023: A Year in Data” report, spotlighting the significant data and insights that shaped this year’s fashion trends.

Taehyung was ranked as the #1 male fashion influencer of 2023 and holds the 3rd position overall, with a total of 265 EMV (Estimated Media Value). His exceptional engagement rate of 20.6% surpasses all other influencers listed, despite having the least followers among the top 10. This underscores his impactful presence and connection with his audience.

Taehyung stands out as the sole influencer in the Top 10 who did not attend Fashion Week or other major fashion events this year. His influencer ranking stemmed from the limited number of Instagram posts he made while serving as the brand ambassador for CELINE and CARTIER.

Despite his absence from fashion events, Taehyung made significant waves in the fashion world this year by gracing the covers of four prestigious fashion magazines: ELLE Korea, W Korea, Arenna HOMME+ Korea, and POP Magazine.

Taehyung showcased his captivating visuals and versatile modeling skills by embracing various concepts, themes, and styles in his different photoshoots.