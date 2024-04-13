Netizens Call Out Actor Ahn Jae Hyun’s Alcoholism

Seoul: Actor Ahn Jae Hyun appeared on an episode of I Live Alone recently. After his divorce with Gu Hye Sun, he took a long break between 2020 and 2023, before coming back with The Real Has Come. Viewers got a glimpse of his new life alone in the latest episode of the hit reality show. He showcased his current lifestyle as a bachelor.

Ahn Jae Hyun admitted that his health took a turn for the worse around 4 to 5 years ago. The doctor advised him to step up his healthcare game, leading him to become reliant on supplements. He spends ₩500,000 KRW (about $362 USD) a month just on vitamins and supplements.

The doctor also advised him to take in more natural nutrients from tomatoes and blueberries in order to wean himself off supplements.

For breakfast, he usually has iced coffee, some almond milk, and blueberries or cherry tomatoes. He tends to eat one full meal a day apart from this. One of his lifestyle habits includes drinking. During the episode, he had a bottle of soju and beer along with grilled meat. Right after, he walked to his regular bar and downed whisky.

The panel was extremely shocked at his drinking habits. Netizens also similarly called him out for his alcoholism. While he was relying on supplements to boost his health, drinking that much in a day as regularly as he does will only nullify the effects.