Sukesh Chandrashekhar Alleges Paying Rs 50 Cr to APP Leader Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, claimed that he paid Rs 50 crore to AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for securing a Rajya Sabha seat. He further said that the payment was made at Gahlot’s farmhouse on the instructions of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail as the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. He has threatened to reveal WhatsApp chat about the payments and expose the AAP leadership.

In his three-page statement addressed to Kejriwal, jailed AAP leader Satyender Jain and Gahlot, Sukesh accused them of misusing power in the posting of Jail Officials of their choice. He cited Dhananjay Rawat’s posting as Superintendent of Jail No. 13, Mandoli, as an example.

Sukesh claimed that Rawat being an AAP syndicate member extorted protection money of Rs 1.5 crore from him on behalf of Satyender Jain and Ex-DG, Sandeep Goel.

He alleged that for the last three days, Kejriwal and Gahlot have been pressuring him through jail authorities to stop giving statements against them. But he would soon release the WhatsApp chats between him, Gahlot, Kejriwal, Jain, and the jail officials.

Lastly, Sukesh said that Kejriwal is deceiving people with news of losing weight and falling sick while he is enjoying his salads and palak paneer luxuriously inside the jail.