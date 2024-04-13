BJP’s ‘charge-sheet’ will expose 25 years of ‘fake transformation’ in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dhenkanal/Angul: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate, today stated that the party will soon come out with a ‘charge-sheet’ which will certainly expose the 25 years of ‘fake transformation’ of Odisha boasted by the ruling Biju Janata Dal.

Attending a Mishran Parva today, Pradhan said that the self-promotion and failure of the BJD government will be exposed through this charge sheet.

Pradhan said that drinking water problems have been observed in Odisha including Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur and Deogarh. He said that the provisions for clean drinking water and health care for the poor are in shambles.

More than half of the sanctioned doctor posts in other healthcare facilities including Dhenkanal Sadar Hospital are lying vacant. The problems of malnutrition and anaemia of newborns are a serious concern as the patients are being carried on the cots due to the lack of motorable roads, he said.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NHFS) in Odisha, newborns, and women suffer from infertility and anaemia. 19% of children in Odisha are underweight at birth. In the state, 31% are malnourished, 18% are underweight and 64% are anaemic, he pointed out.

Pradhan said that the local government is reluctant to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana due to its own political ambitions. The state government in nexus with private hospitals is looting people’s hard-earned wealth by issuing false bills. Some big wigs are benefitting while the farmers are suffering to earn a meal, he said.

The people of Odisha will respond to this fake transformation in this election. Due to this, the BJP will soon release a charge sheet on the ruling BJD leadership in the state. In this election, people will vote to remove the propaganda government, Pradhan further added.

Countering the BJP leader, the BJD nation spokesperson said that the union minister has started lying to hide his failure, which does not suit his stature at all.