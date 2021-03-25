Nayagarh: Schoolgirl Impregnated On The Pretext Of Marriage

Nayagarh: A schoolgirl in Nayagarh district was reported to be impregnated on the pretext of marriage.

According to available information, the accused befriended the victim and soon the friendship turned into a love relationship. The victim alleged that the accused established a physical relationship with her on false promises of marriage.

In due course of time, the girl became pregnant but did not confide in anyone. The minor girl is reportedly seven months pregnant. Meanwhile, after being alerted about the complicated situation, the accused has gone absconding.

With no option left, the victim’s family lodged a complaint with the local police station. On the basis of the FIR, police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.