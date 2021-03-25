Netflix’s ‘The Circle’, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Get Season 2 Release Dates

New York: Netflix’s reality TV shows The Circle and Too Hot To Handle have finally been given Season 2 release dates and unique release strategies.

According to Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series Branden Reigg, both reality series will premiere weekly instead of the previous style of releasing all episodes at once.

The Circle will premiere four episodes per week on Wednesdays beginning April 14, with Too Hot To Handle following Wednesdays in June.

The Circle, which was given a Season 2 renewal in March, is an unscripted reality show by Motion Content Group and Studio Lambert. Eight players are quarantined separately in an apartment where they flirt, befriend, fight, and get to know each other by way of social media. The players compete in different competitions on their social platforms to earn clout and ultimately win a $100,000 grand prize.

Too Hot To Handle’s first season followed 14 houseguests who, to keep the $100,000 grand prize at its max, must follow rules of no kissing, heavy-petting, or self-gratification of any kind. While this dating competition’s premise seems odd, it turned heads everywhere, and the show was renewed for another season. Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle will now follow ten houseguests in their quest to keep the $100,000 grand prize alive and also release four episodes per week right after the finale of The Circle.