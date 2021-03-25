Truck Mows Down 10-Year-Old Boy in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A minor boy was killed after being mowed by a truck at Hundali village in Keonjhar district today. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Naik from the same village.

Reportedly, the mishap occurred while the minor was moving towards his village on his bicycle when a speeding truck ran over him. Ajay was killed on the spot.

However, the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after causing the accident. Following the mishap, irate family members of the deceased and locals allegedly vandalised the truck.

Later, police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. An investigation has been initiated in this regard, sources said.