National Handloom Summit 2024 Inaugurated In Odisha’s Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: The Bargarh Handloom Summit 2024 has tried to bring Odisha’s handloom to the national level. Weavers have brought changes to traditional handloom in view of today’s changing world. To make it more popular, a national handloom summit has been organized in Odisha’s Handloom Center Bargarh district.

WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy expressed the opinion that the Handloom Summit will help in bringing together the weavers, sellers, buyers and trainers.

Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Western Odisha Development Council and District Administration have organized a national-level summit. The main objective of the summit is to introduce handloom such as Bomkai, Pashapali, Habaspuri, Sonpuri, SambalpuriBandha, Ikat at the national level and provide a platform to weavers, popularize new innovative designs at the national level, and create a national market. This year the summit is organized on the theme of “A Weave of Culture and Legacy”.

The summit has been organized by the joint efforts of the district administrations of Bargarh, Boudh, Sonpur and Balangir. Bollywood icon DiyaMirza will attend the summit and a fashion show will be organized in the evening with various famous fashion designers. Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Smt. Rita Sahu was present in today’s inaugural ceremony while Arvind Kumar Padhi, Principal Secretary was present. Apart from this, MLA Bargarh Debesh Acharya, and MLA Attabira Smt. Snehangani Chhuriya, Northern Revenue commissioner Suresh Chandra Dalei, District Collector Smt. Monisha Banerjee, CEO of WODC Dr. Ajit Kumar Mishra and other officials were present.

WODC Chairman Tripathy attended the annual function of Parbati Giri Women’s College of Bargarh district. On this occasion, ShriTripathy said, under the direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the foundations of many colleges are being developed. The facilities of smart classrooms, multipurpose halls, auditoriums, and labs are provided by the state government. There is a need to acquaint students with modern technology. He said that instead of the traditional education method, importance should be given to technical education.

Tripathy expressed his opinion that for the infrastructure development, a grant of 1 crore 70 lakhs was first given by the WODC, and now an additional grant of 1 crore will be provided for the Parbati Giri Women’s College improvement.