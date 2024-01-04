BCCI Bans Odisha Cricketer From Domestic Tournaments For 2 Yrs Over ‘Age Fraud’

Cuttack: A player of the Odisha Senior Men’s Team, Sumit Sharma, has been disqualified by the BCCI from playing in the Domestic Tournaments for 2 years as he has produced multiple age certificates.

The actions came after BCCI observed that certificates produced by Sumit Sharma when he played Junior Level in the year 2015-16 did not match the ones he produced for the current season, the OCA said.

Meanwhile, Tarani Sa has been named as the replacement for Sumit Sharma by the Odisha Senior Men Selection Committee for the Odisha Senior Men Team for the match against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy (BCCI Domestic Season 2023-24).