Long-Billed Pipit I Know About This Very Rare African Dessert Bird!

The Long-billed Pipit, also known as the Brown Rock Pipit (Anthus similis), belongs to the passerine bird species in the family Motacillidae. With a broad distribution spanning South Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, and Africa, this bird encompasses a newly identified non-migratory species called Nicholson’s pipit in southern Africa.

This passerine bird, alternatively named the brown rock pipit, exhibits a widespread distribution with several subspecies identified across Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and South Asia. The systematics within this group are yet to be fully elucidated, and the majority of these birds are either residents or engage in short-distance migrations.

Thriving in diverse habitats like semi-arid grasslands, shrublands, and lightly wooded areas, Long-billed Pipits are also found in burnt fields, fynbos, and overgrazed pastures. Their patchy distribution extends from India through the Arabian Peninsula to South Asia and Africa.

Feeding primarily on seeds, insects, and invertebrates, Long-billed Pipits engage in ground foraging, extracting their food from the soil or stems. Their diet includes grasshoppers, ants, beetles, caterpillars, and termites.

Characterized by significant variations across their range, these large and slender pipits exhibit differences in coloration and streaking on the breast. African and South Asian birds tend to be browner and warmer-colored, with heavier breast streaking than the grayer-toned Middle Eastern subspecies. Identifying them in the field can be challenging, with habitat and vocalizations serving as crucial clues. Long-billed Pipits prefer dry, open areas with vegetation clumps, scattered rocks, and boulders, typically on slopes. Their calls consist of squeaky sparrow-like chirps and sweet two-noted whistles, while their song is a sequence of plaintive whistles, two-noted chirps, and other call-like vocalizations.

Monogamous and territorial nesters, Long-billed Pipits have the female taking the lead in nest construction. The nests are open cups made of dry stems and grass, with interiors lined with delicate rootlets and plant materials. Nest placement varies, occurring between rocks and shrubs, in grass tufts, or on slopes under overhanging rocks.

This was photographed at Nalsarover, Gujarat, India with special courtesy to the wise birders— Latif Alvani, and Kamruddin Alvani.

