Narrow Escape For Passengers As Car Collides With Tractor In Cuttack

Salepur: The persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape after the car collided head on with a tractor in Salepur of Cuttack district on Saturday.

As per sources, the car and the tractor collided with each other on the road. As a result, the front of the two vehicles were badly damaged. Fortunately, no person travelling in the car and the tractor was hurt in the mishap.

The police on intimation rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Both the car and the tractors have been seized by the police.