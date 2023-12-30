PM Modi flags off 2 Amrit Bharat, 6 Vande Bharat Express trains in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat Express trains from the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station during his visit to the temple town, amid the festive air in Ayodhya and the euphoria around the consecration of the grand Ram Temple on January 22 next year.

Amrit Bharat is a new category of superfast passenger trains, equipped with the LHB push-pull feature. However, these trains come with non-air-conditioned coaches.

Amrit Bharat train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. It provides improved facilities for rail passengers, like beautifully designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, and a public information system, among others.

The Vande Bharat Express trains were flagged off include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

The PM also dedicated to the nation three railway projects worth ₹2,300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

Amrit Bharat Express trains routes

Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi via Ayodhya Amrit Bharat Express

Malda Town to Bengaluru (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal) Amrit Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express new routes

Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Amritsar – Delhi Junction Vande Bharat Express

Coimbatore – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Jalna – Mumbai (CSMT) Vande Bharat Express

Ayodhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Mangaluru – Madgaon Goa Vande Bharat Express