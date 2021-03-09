Mural, Paintings by Women Wing of FICCI & Hamara Bachpan Beautifies City Rly Station

Bhubaneswar: Recognising the women of all level and to beautify our Station concept, Women wing of FICCI & Hamara Bachpan Trust have made a mural on the theme “Power to empower” at the old PRS Counter Building of Bhubaneswar Railway Station along with paintings.

Jahnabi Phookan, National President of FLO (Women Wing of FICCI) along with Dharitri Pattnaik, chairperson of FLO (Women Wing of FICCI)/Bhubaneswar and the Founder and Mentor of Hamara Bachpan Trust unveiled the mural which is being prepared from waste materials like used plastic spoons, used pipes, used water bottle caps, gravels etc.

This beautiful mural was prepared by FLO team supported by the Hamara Bachpan Trust, who are taking care of the Child Help Desk at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. FLO team also painted the shutters of the Old PRS building with purpose to beautify the Station area with some message for recognition of women of all levels.

The capital city Bhubaneswar is one of the major cities of East Coast Railway which is going to be renovated as a World Class Station. Beautifying and painting the premises of Bhubaneswar Station will have a specific theme representing the cultural symbols, heritage places, places of interest and significance of the locality. Railways have been working towards beautification of Railway Stations as well as trains. Railway Stations are being beautified with wall painting and beautiful murals.