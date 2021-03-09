Odisha Govt To Engage More Manpower, Equipment To Contain Forest Fire

Bhubaneswar: In order to contain the ongoing forest fire in a more effective way, the Odisha Government has decided to engage additional manpower and equipment.

This was informed by the Chief of Task Force on Forest Fire, Sandeep Tripathy, at a press briefing at the Office of Principal Chief Conservator Of Forests & HoFF, Aranya Bhawan in Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

Tripathy said that the state government has decided to put additional 100 squads, beyond 600 different squads. Each squad comprises 10 persons and a vehicle. Besides, additional 700 blowers are being procured to put into work, he said

“Further, it has been decided to incentivise 3000 Forest Fringe Villages to take action to prevent the occurrence of Forest Fire and prevent its proliferation in their Forests Fringe Village and involve the VSSs/EDCs to contain the ongoing Forest Fire menace. In addition to that, the PRI institutions have been urged to mobilise their human resource to sensitise the forest fringe localities to prevent intentional and unintentional fire,” Task Force Chief said.

In different areas action has already been initiated by local DFOs to dissuade forest fringe locals to burn the agricultural wastes in open, which causes forest fire threat once left unattended and where ever feasible put water tankers in to use to abate the ongoing fire, he added.

Due to continuous and quick action of Field Staff, the nos of Fire points have shown considerable decrease as Fire Alerts to 3258 on 08.03.2021 from 6258 of 7.3.2021, the Chief of Task Force on Forest Fire said and added that more than 95% of Fire Points located has been abated/attended during the last 24 hours of reporting.

“NO damage to Wild Life or human has been reported by the Field Staff,” he pointed out.

The State Government has initiated a lot of measures to check and contain the ongoing Forest fire in the State. As decided by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, to engage the ODRAF team to render assistance to abate the Forest Fire all over the State, ODRAF teams have already reached Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Chief Secretary of Odisha today morning reviewed the Forest Fire situation in the State with all the district Collectors, Superintendent of Police & Divisional Forest Officers and directed all the concerned district level functionaries to take all-out effort for abatement of Forest Fire and prevent its further proliferation by intensifying night patrolling, attending fire alerts received in quickest possible time, be more attentive to attend forest fire noticed in hilly terrains, involve PRI institutions & local VSSs/ EDCs to handle the situation.

The State Government has appealed to the local public to cooperate with the Forest Staff to abate the Forest Fire.