Gadkari Assures Major Infra, Economy Boost for Odisha to Woo Voters

Puri: Addressing a public rally in Puri’s Krushnaprasad, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a slew of major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting Odisha’s connectivity and economy.

Gadkari, BJP’s star campaigner, today addressed a public meeting in Puri Lok Sabha constituency to pitch for the party’s MP candidate Sambit Patra and urged voters to cast their for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister arrived in Odisha this afternoon and travelled to Puri in a special helicopter. First, he visited the Srimandir for Jagannath darshan. After leaving Srimandir, he mentioned that he prayed to Sri Jagannath for the nation’s happiness and prosperity.

Following the darshan, the Minister spoke at an election rally in Krushnaprasad, where he talked about Odisha’s vast coastline as a major strength for the state. He also mentioned a scheme that provides fishermen with trawlers capable of 100 nautical miles. If implemented in Odisha, this scheme would bring many benefits to local fishermen, he said.

“After our government came, 25 crore people have been freed from poverty. We have made efforts for not only smart cities but smart villages in the country. We are making continuous efforts for the betterment of the farmers and workers of the village. We will make farmers eligible to not only give food but also provide energy. Production of bio CNG from straw has started. In the coming days, all types of vehicles will run on hydrogen,” the BJP leader said.

The minister also highlighted the BJP’s philosophy of fulfilling promises, stating, “We will do what we say.” He further added that during his 10-year tenure as a minister, he has done work worth 50 lakh crores.

During the rally, Gadkari promised major infrastructure projects for Odisha including plans for Bhubaneswar Ring Road, a 6-lane ring road to be built at a cost of 6,500 crores and the work to commence from next October. He said that the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar-Khordha road project will ease the traffic making communication smoother.

Additionally, Gadkari mentioned the construction of an airport in Paradip at a cost of 200 crores, along with the building of an 87 km 4-lane road from Cuttack to Paradip at a cost of 2,370 crores. He also announced about prepared Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Chilika Bridge, the construction of which will start after the election.

Other major announcements include: